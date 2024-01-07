Man hit, killed while helping driver with flat tire on Loop 410 access road

A man was fatally hit by a vehicle on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the 6900 block of the NW Loop 410 access road, near Alamo Downs Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally hit by a car as he was helping a driver with a flat tire along Loop 410 on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of the NW Loop 410 access road, near Alamo Downs Parkway.

San Antonio police said the man, 40, was standing near the back of a black 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac and was retrieving a car jack out of the bed to assist another vehicle with a flat tire.

The Ford was parked on the access road with its hazard lights on.

A Mitsubishi Galant exiting Loop 410 struck the man and the Ford, police said. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to SAPD, the driver of the Galant was not intoxicated and was not distracted by a cell phone. The driver told police he took his eyes off the roadway when an object fell from the passenger’s seat.

The case is under investigation.

