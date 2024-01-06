Employee, robber wounded in exchange of gunfire inside North Side cannabis shop, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Gunfire exchanged between an employee and an attempted robber inside a cannabis shop has sent two people to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Purple Dragon, a cannabis store in the 500 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Interstate 10.

According to police, the suspect, a man in his 20s, had entered the store and immediately began firing towards the employee. That’s when, police say, the employee also pulled out a firearm and began shooting back.

Police said officers arrived to find the employee on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The attempted robber was also found in the store in the restroom, also with multiple gunshots.

The 23-year-old employee of the store was taken to an area hospital in what police say was “stable condition”. The robber was also taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

SAPD said both guns were recovered at the scene and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

No other injuries were reported.