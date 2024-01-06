Covert operation leads to arrest of 4 people after stolen vehicle crashes near gas station

SAN ANTONIO – Four people were arrested after they crashed a stolen vehicle near a gas station during a covert operation by authorities overnight on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. near Ramsey Road and San Pedro Avenue.

According to police, several covert units were conducting surveillance when they saw a man get out of a car with a weapon and a mask. That’s when, police say, the man went inside a store, only to return a short while later without incident. Police said they believe the man may have been attempting to rob the store, but something scared him.

Police said they started following the vehicle with the Eagle Helicopter and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and came to find out that the vehicle was stolen.

The vehicle drove around the South Side for a while before finally heading north. The car, however, eventually crashed near a QT convenience store and then all four suspects fled on foot, police said.

SWAT, the covert operations team, Texas DPS, SAPD, the Eagle helicopter and traffic units quickly surrounded the area and all four suspects were located and then taken into custody.

Two guns were recovered from the vehicle, along with some other items. One suspect was checked out by the SAFD while on scene.

The names and ages of the people arrested have not been released. SAPD did not give a full list of expected charges.

No one was injured in the incident.