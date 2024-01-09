4th person arrested in connection with couple’s kidnapping at South Side home

Monica Rae Robles, 28, was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Bexar County Jail.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who came forward and told San Antonio police about her role in the kidnapping of a couple from their South Side home has been arrested, according to court records.

Monica Rae Robles, 28, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping. Robles is the fourth person arrested in the case.

San Antonio police said the couple in their 30s was forcibly removed from their home just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 6 in the 3100 block of Mission Bell Street, not far from Loop 410 and Highway 16. Five juveniles inside the home were left behind and unharmed.

The couple was located the following day at a home in the 500 block of Benrus Boulevard, where suspects Xhavier Martinez, 30, and Felipe Valdez, 41, were found and taken into custody.

Another suspect, Rafael Resendez, 30, was arrested just over a week later.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Robles came forward after the incident and told police she had information on the whereabouts of the victims.

Robles said Valdez asked her to drive him to a friend’s house, and on the way they picked up Martinez and Resendez, the affidavit states.

Robles, who was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe, told police she dropped the three men off at the house and they told her to drive around the block.

When Robles returned to the home she said she saw the men “pushing and pulling” the victims out of the house and into the Tahoe, the affidavit states.

Robles said she drove them to the house on Benrus.

Investigators said she provided a video that showed the victims tied up and being questioned about money owed to the suspects.

A warrant for her arrest was issued on Sept 18. Records show her bond is set at $400,000.

Martinez, Valdez and Resendez are each facing charges of aggravated kidnapping.