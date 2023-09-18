SAPD arrests third suspect in couple’s kidnapping; search continues for another person of interest

Rafael Resendez, 29, was arrested on two felony warrants for aggravated kidnapping on September 18, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a third suspect and searching for a person of interest in connection with the kidnapping of a couple from their Southwest Side home earlier this month.

Rafael Resendez, 29, was taken into custody Monday on two felony warrants for aggravated kidnapping.

Patrol officers detained Resendez just after 1 p.m. at the scene of a burglary in the 7800 block of Hobble Drive, police officials said.

While confirming his identity and role in the burglary, officers learned Resendez was wanted on the two felony warrants, and investigators requested Resendez be taken to SAPD headquarters for interviewing.

Resendez was confirmed to be one of the men who held a couple at gunpoint during a kidnapping on September 6 in the 3100 block of Mission Bell.

The couple was found the next day in the 500 block of Benrus Boulevard, and they positively identified Resendez as one of the kidnappers.

They have since been reunited with their family.

Two men, Xhavier Martinez, 29, and Felipe Valdez, 40, were also arrested for aggravated kidnapping on Sept. 7.

SAPD said the couple was targeted but wouldn’t say what the motive of the kidnapping was due to the ongoing investigation.

Sgt. Washington Moscoso, a police spokesman, said investigators are still searching for one additional person of interest in the case.