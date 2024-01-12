SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for 2 people wanted in shooting at North Side cannabis shop

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people involved in a Jan. 6, 2024, shooting at the Purple Dragon in the 500 block of West Hildebrand Avenue.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two people involved in a shooting that happened early Saturday at a cannabis shop on the city’s North Side.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. at the Purple Dragon in the 500 block of West Hildebrand Avenue, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Interstate 10.

According to a Crime Stoppers report, three robbers entered the Purple Dragon and two of them pulled out guns.

One of them fired at an employee, and the employee also pulled out a firearm and shot back, the report states.

Police said officers arrived to find the employee on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The attempted robber was found in the store in the restroom, also with multiple gunshots.

The 23-year-old employee of the store was taken to an area hospital in what police say was “stable condition”. The robber was also taken to a hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Police are searching for the two other suspects involved in the attempted robbery.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

