SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver who fatally struck man walking along South Side street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fatally struck a man walking along a street on the South Side.

A Crime Stoppers report states Jesus Sergio Ramirez Olivarez, 49, was hit on Dec. 17 while he was walking along the side of the road in the 4000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard, near Harlandale Memorial Stadium.

Police said he was hit by a gray or silver vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver did not stop to render aid.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

