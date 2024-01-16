New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Thursday on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Northwest Side will have a new Chick-fil-A this week.

The restaurant located at 5552 Northwest Loop 410 near Evers Road will open on Thursday.

The restaurant features a “Mobile Thru,” a dedicated drive-thru lane for picking up food ordered on the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and will employ about 120 full and part-time workers.

Adriana Ramirez-Bustamante is the local owner-operator of the restaurant. She also owns and operates a Chick-fil-A at Huebner Road and Babcock Road.

The new restaurant is one of five that have opened within the last two months.

Other new restaurants include:

According to a press release, the newest restaurant will give 100 local heroes free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.