37º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

New Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Thursday on Northwest Side

New store brings total number of Chick-fil-A locations in San Antonio area to 41

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Food, Restaurants, Business, Northwest Side, Chick-fil-A
File: Chick-fil-A (Chick-fil-A Inc.)

SAN ANTONIO – The Northwest Side will have a new Chick-fil-A this week.

The restaurant located at 5552 Northwest Loop 410 near Evers Road will open on Thursday.

The restaurant features a “Mobile Thru,” a dedicated drive-thru lane for picking up food ordered on the Chick-fil-A app.

The restaurant will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday and will employ about 120 full and part-time workers.

Adriana Ramirez-Bustamante is the local owner-operator of the restaurant. She also owns and operates a Chick-fil-A at Huebner Road and Babcock Road.

The new restaurant is one of five that have opened within the last two months.

Other new restaurants include:

According to a press release, the newest restaurant will give 100 local heroes free Chick-fil-A entrées for a year.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 25 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email