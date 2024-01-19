Wrong-way driver crashes head-on into sedan on Northwest Side, SAPD says

Image of head-on crash at I-10 and Vance Jackson Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is being assessed for a possible DWI following a head-on vehicle crash on the city’s Northwest Side early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 10, just before Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, officers had received a call about a wrong-way driver on I-10 near Boerne State Road. The driver, however, made their way on I-10 past Loop 410 before finally crashing head-on into another sedan, police said.

The wrong-way driver was assessed for a possible DWI. The other driver was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be checked out.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department, EMS and TxDOT’s Hero unit all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.