SAPD find 85-year-old man beaten to death, woman assaulted at NW Side apartment

James Barber, 45, was arrested by police

Max Massey, Reporter/Anchor

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

James Barber's booking photo (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a welfare check on Friday led to the discovery of the body of an 85-year-old man and an injured 57-year-old woman.

Officers arrived at the Northwest Side apartment complex in the 7900 block of Pipers Creek around 5:40 p.m.

Police knocked on the door but received no response.

After being unable to enter the residence, maintenance staff at the complex helped officers enter the apartment, where they heard the woman crying for help. Upon locating the woman, officers discovered the man’s body.

Police found James Barber, 45, in a nearby room.

Authorities were not able to clarify the severity of the woman’s injuries.

Barber was arrested and is facing a murder charge as well as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to police.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

SAPD’s investigation remains ongoing.

