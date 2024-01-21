Leading SA: Local chef, Culinaria CEO discuss biannual Restaurant Week

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio foodies rejoice — Culinaria’s biannual Restaurant Week is in full force for its 12th consecutive year.

From Jan. 15-27, over 100 local restaurants will offer special three-course pre-fixed menus for brunch, lunch and dinner at $25, $35 or $55 per person.

The event aims to fulfill a typically slower period for the restaurant industry following the holidays.

“Restaurant Weeks was started to help restaurants during these down months in travel, tourism and spending,” said Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, CEO of Culinaria. “It gets people in the door, it won’t break the bank, and it supports local restaurants when they need it most.”

While providing affordability for patrons, Restaurant Weeks also spotlights the culinary artistry of San Antonio’s diverse food scene.

“This is my soul, my heart, my love on a plate,” said Chef Leo Davila of Stixs & Stones. “You won’t get this curated experience at the national chains.”

Yet local restaurants continue facing rising costs across the board. “We’re trying to provide an affordable living wage for our staff and put out a quality product, but we can’t compete on bulk like the big chains,” Davila noted.

As inflation impacts restaurants and diners alike, Restaurant Weeks ultimately allows people to indulge in San Antonio’s unique cuisine. “It’s a great way to get out and support local restaurants that need it the most right now,” Etheredge said.

The complete list of participating restaurants and their special menus are available here.

Reserve your table now before this limited-time event ends on Jan. 27.