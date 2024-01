Sergio Reyes last spotted in the 1000 block of West Villaret Boulevard on Monday afternoon

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a missing 70-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon on the South Side.

Sergio Reyes was last spotted at 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Villaret Boulevard in a black and gray jacket, light gray sweater and blue jeans.

Reyes’ vehicle is described as a blue 2020 Toyota C-HR with handicap Texas license plate 5PXKD.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.