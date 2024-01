(Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a man accused of robbing a bank on the North Side.

The robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1900 block of N. Loop 1604 Eastbound.

According to San Antonio police, the suspect approached the bank teller inside a Wells Fargo bank branch and demanded cash while flashing a handgun.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

