Bicyclist hit by vehicle while crossing West Side street, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a vehicle late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Culebra Road near Wilson Boulevard and Woodlawn Lake on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a man in his 20s was traveling on a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Culebra Road. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

Police said the driver did stop and render aid after the crash and there are no charges expected to be filed.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.