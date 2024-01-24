San Antonio Crime Stoppers offers reward to find suspect who robbed Northeast Side bank

The robbery happened around 3:35 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 12000 block of Nacogdoches Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on San Antonio’s Northeast Side.

The suspect entered the Randolph-Brooks Federal Credit Union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding cash, according to the San Antonio police.

Police said the suspect fled with the cash in a black sedan with a shattered rear passenger window.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.

