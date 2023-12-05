SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for 2 men in armed theft of vehicle, other crimes throughout city

San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for two suspects who they say stole a vehicle and then used it while committing other crimes throughout the city.

Surveillance videos on Thursday, Nov. 9 captured images of the two men at a convenience store in the 15700 block of San Pedro Avenue on the city’s North Side.

According to police, the suspects (seen above) burglarized multiple vehicles while displaying firearms and were then spotted going into the convenience store. The suspects had stolen a vehicle and then used it while committing other crimes throughout the city, police said.

SAPD did not say if anyone was injured in the incident. It is unclear what other crimes the men committed. The two men have not been found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.