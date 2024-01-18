72º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in Northwest Side fatal shooting

Shooting occurred on April 3, 2022; Alexander Brookins, 34, died from his injuries

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime Stoppers, San Antonio, SAPD
San Antonio police car (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking information that could lead to an arrest in an April 2022 fatal shooting.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on April 3, 2022, in the 3700 block of Wurzbach Road.

Alexander Brookins, 34, was identified by police as a victim of the shooting.

According to Crime Stoppers, Brookins and a friend were walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex when two men shot at them.

Brookins and his friend were rushed to a hospital, where Brookins ultimately passed away.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email