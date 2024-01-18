SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips in Northwest Side fatal shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are seeking information that could lead to an arrest in an April 2022 fatal shooting.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. on April 3, 2022, in the 3700 block of Wurzbach Road.

Alexander Brookins, 34, was identified by police as a victim of the shooting.

According to Crime Stoppers, Brookins and a friend were walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex when two men shot at them.

Brookins and his friend were rushed to a hospital, where Brookins ultimately passed away.

Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest in the murder is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.