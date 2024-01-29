Consumer Reports pushing for recall of two bassinets

Consumer Reports is calling on federal regulators to investigate the safety of two popular bassinets. The advocacy group is pushing for a recall of the Kids2 Ingenuity Dream & Grow Bedside Bassinet and HALO BassiNest Flex Portable Bassinet.

Their concern is the cantilevered design may not maintain a level sleeping surface, potentially increasing the risk of suffocation.

“These bassinets can tilt and create unsafe sleep environments that are in direct conflict with expert medical guidance, putting babies at risk of rolling to the side of the bassinet or onto their stomach,” Consumer Reports’ news release said.

Since 2019, government records show there have been at least five infant deaths associated with various brands of cantilevered baby bassinets.

HALO responded to Consumer Reports’ concerns, providing this statement:

At HALO Dream, Inc., we take matters of consumer safety very seriously. When consumers contact our customer support team, we work closely with them to ensure the product is assembled correctly and safely and if there are issues that can’t be resolved, replacements are sent.

There have been no reported injuries or fatalities to babies with the BassiNest Flex. HALO Dream, Inc. regularly tests their product lines to ensure compliance with the CPSC and ASTM guidelines at a CPSC accredited third party lab network. The HALO BassiNest Flex product is safe when used in accordance with its warnings and instructions. The BassiNest Flex complies with—and in many instances exceeds—all applicable industry regulations and standards, and is certified by the JPMA.

We will collaborate with the CPSC to address any concerns regarding the HALO BassiNest Flex.

Kids2 did not respond to a request for comment.

Recalls

If you have a new electric bike from Bass Pro Shop or Cabella’s, you might need to unplug it.

Pacific Cycle recalled certain Ascend Cabrillo and Minaret models due to a wiring problem. Three fires have been reported, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves Ascend Cabrillo and Minaret Electric Bikes. The Ascend Cabrillo model numbers are R7583BPS and R7585BPS and the Ascend Minaret model number is R7586BPS.

They were sold last year. If you purchased one, you can take it back to the store for a refund.

Nearly 72,999 kids’ bike helmets are recalled because they may fail to protect a child’s head in a crash.

Retrospec is recalling Scout models sold at bike stores, Play It Again Sports, and Amazon from February 2019 through March 2023.

Consumers should stop using the helmets and contact Retrospec for a full refund. Retrospec can be reached toll-free at 888-488-2369 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday or online.

The recalled helmets are in sizes XS and S and sold in the various colors and designs.

Children’s tiaras sold exclusively at Amazon are being recalled because they can contain excessive levels of lead.

The silver tiaras are sold in four-packs under the brand name “Yaomiao”.

The red “rhinestones,” tested for high lead levels, which can be toxic if ingested by young children and can lead to health problems.

The recall applies to over 12,000 of the tiara sets sold on Amazon from Jan. 2021 to Nov. 2023.

For more information on getting a refund, click here.