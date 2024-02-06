55º
Murder suspect dies by suicide in standoff with officers on West Side, SAPD says

When officers tried to get inside the house, they heard one gunshot and retreated to take cover, police say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

The suspect was a young man around 18 years old, according to police. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man with murder warrants died by suicide after a short standoff with San Antonio police, officials say.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Monday at the intersection of Cat Mountain and Bobcat Pass on the far West Side.

U.S. Marshals were searching for a suspect inside a home in the area, police said.

When officers tried to get inside the house, they heard one gunshot and retreated to take cover, SAPD said.

Police flew their drone into the home and found the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, officials said.

The suspect has only been identified as a man believed to be around 18 years old, according to officials.

No officers were injured.

