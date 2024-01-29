Man found near Northwest Side murder scene covered in blood ‘from the waist up’, police say

Police found a woman shot to death inside a first-floor unit at the Oak Creek apartments. They have detained a blood-soaked man who they found nearby.

SAN ANTONIO – A bizarre situation quickly became even more intense for San Antonio police officers who responded to a Northwest Side apartment complex early Monday morning.

Officers initially were answering a call about a disturbance when they arrived in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson around 7 a.m.

RELATED: Woman dead, man in custody after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

According to Sgt. Steven Bratina, they quickly noticed a man at that location who was covered in blood “from the waist, up.”

“He was walking up and down the sidewalk here, just acting very bizarrely,” Bratina said. “One person called and thought he might try to step into traffic.”

As the officers worked to contain and control the man, they soon learned that was not the extent of the incident. They also had a homicide on their hands.

“About the same time, we got a call for a body inside an apartment. So officers made entry and they did, indeed, find the body of a woman,” Bratina said.

The woman, Bratina said, had suffered at least one gunshot wound. He said the man is linked to the crime scene and was taken into custody.

Bratina also said the two people, who were both in their 40s or 50s, appeared to have ties to one another.

Police also found a gun in the area which they believe could be the weapon used in the woman’s death.

Homicide investigators were seen going door to door, trying to find someone who might have information about what happened.

As of late Monday morning, the Bexar County Medical Examiner had not yet identified the woman who was killed.