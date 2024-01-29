56º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Woman dead, man in custody after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAPD: Suspect found covered in blood, acting bizarrely along a sidewalk

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Santiago Esparza, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, SAPD, San Antonio, Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the Oak Creek Apartments in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of a person covered in blood and acting bizarrely along a sidewalk.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 40s covered in blood from the waist up. Police then received a second call about a woman found deceased in an apartment inside the complex.

Police said they found a woman also in her 40s dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She has not been identified.

SAPD has since determined that the two cases were connected and have taken the man into custody. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Police did not specify what charges the man now faces.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter