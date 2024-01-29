Woman dead, man in custody after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called around 7 a.m. to the Oak Creek Apartments in the 6100 block of Vance Jackson Road after receiving word of a person covered in blood and acting bizarrely along a sidewalk.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 40s covered in blood from the waist up. Police then received a second call about a woman found deceased in an apartment inside the complex.

Police said they found a woman also in her 40s dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She has not been identified.

SAPD has since determined that the two cases were connected and have taken the man into custody. A motive for the shooting is not currently known.

Police did not specify what charges the man now faces.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.