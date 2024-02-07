2-alarm apartment fire displaces several residents on Northeast Side, SAFD says

A 2-alarm fire on the Northeast Side displace several residents for the night, SAFD said.

SAN ANTONIO – Some residents of a Northeast Side apartment complex are displaced Tuesday night after a 2-alarm fire.

The fire occurred in the 5300 block of Randolph Boulevard.

A San Antonio Fire Department battalion chief said the fire was believed to be caused by a stove in one of the first-floor units.

When fire crews arrived, both the first and second-floor units “burst into flames.” Crews were able to contain the fire to the two units, the battalion chief said.

However, the rest of the building sustained extensive smoke and electrical damage. The battalion chief said CPS Energy had to shut off power to the building, preventing residents from returning for the night.

SAFD said that management was assisting residents in finding a place to stay if they did not already have one.

The two-story, 16-unit building was the only one affected on the property, according to SAFD.

No one was injured in the fire. Two animals, a cat and a dog, were rescued, officials said.

