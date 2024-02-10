42-year-old scooter driver hit, killed on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Police said it responded to the scene of a deadly West Side crash involving a scooter on Friday night.

The crash happened just before 9:30 p.m. on the 9500 block of West Commerce Street.

Investigators said a 42-year-old man was riding a scooter going with traffic when a yellow truck, traveling in the same direction as the scooter, struck the scooter driver with the truck’s front right side. The scooter did not have adequate lighting and the scooter driver wore dark clothing on the dimly-lit street when he was hit, police said.

The San Antonio Fire Department responded to the crash and administered life-saving efforts on the scooter driver. He was pronounced dead just after 10 p.m.

The unidentified driver of the truck was not injured. The identity of the scooter driver has not been released.