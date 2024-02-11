68º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

CBP officers seize more than $9 million in meth at World Trade Bridge in Laredo

During the search, officers discovered 1,033.96 pounds of alleged methamphetamine

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: Border, Laredo
Methamphetamine seized at the World Trade Bridge (Copyright 2024 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection- All rights reserved.)

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $9 million of methamphetamine at the World Trade Bridge.

The seizure happened on Feb. 6 when a 2004 Freightliner was searched by a CBP officer.

During the search, officers discovered 1,033.96 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, border officials said.

Officials said the seized methamphetamine is worth $9,507,568 on the street.

“Officers in the cargo environment interdicted and seized millions worth in alleged methamphetamine, an addictive synthetic stimulant that causes a significant number of deaths nationwide,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email