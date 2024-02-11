CBP officers seize more than $9 million in meth at World Trade Bridge in Laredo

(Copyright 2024 by U.S. Customs and Border Protection- All rights reserved.)

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over $9 million of methamphetamine at the World Trade Bridge.

The seizure happened on Feb. 6 when a 2004 Freightliner was searched by a CBP officer.

During the search, officers discovered 1,033.96 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, border officials said.

Officials said the seized methamphetamine is worth $9,507,568 on the street.

“Officers in the cargo environment interdicted and seized millions worth in alleged methamphetamine, an addictive synthetic stimulant that causes a significant number of deaths nationwide,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP remains committed to its border security mission while effectively facilitating lawful trade and travel.”