San Antonio Zoo offering $8 tickets to locals this weekend

From Feb. 15-19, the zoo is offering $8 entry to all Bexar County residents

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Zoo, Bexar County, Wildlife
SAN ANTONIO – Have you been looking for a sign to visit the San Antonio Zoo?

Well, the zoo is celebrating National Hippo Day, and there’s a special deal for locals.

From Feb. 15-19, the zoo is offering $8 entry to all Bexar County residents to celebrate Presidents Day weekend.

To add to the anticipation, the zoo’s beloved Hippo, Timothy, is set to make a surprise appearance on Presidents Day.

The zoo said at least one person per party must provide proof of Bexar County residency to purchase tickets.

For more information, click here.

