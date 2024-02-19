49º
Hip, Hippo-ray! San Antonio Zoo launches ‘Timothy for President’ campaign

Timothy the Hippo makes presidential bid announcement

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

San Antonio Zoo announced "Timothy for President" campaign. (San Antonio Zoo)

Some might say he’s the most enticing candidate yet.

Timothy the Hippo is throwing his snout in the ring and running for president.

The San Antonio Zoo will make the campaign announcement Monday, which fittingly enough, is President’s Day.

Monday is Locals Day at the zoo which means that Bexar County residents can get in for $8.

The campaign launch also marks the launch of a new line of merchandise. There are now “Timothy for President” T-shirts, magnets, keychains, tumblers, bumper stickers and yard signs for sale at the zoo and on the zoo’s website.

San Antonio Zoo announced "Timothy for President" campaign. (San Antonio Zoo)

Proceeds from the sales will contribute to animal conservation efforts.

Timothy, the zoo’s 8-year-old hippo “aspires to bring joy and positive change to the nation,” according to his handlers.

He may not want to make any of his campaign materials scratch-and-sniff.

KSAT staffers voted on the hippo-poop scented candle that was sold by the zoo for Valentine’s Day and it was a big VETO.

Watch their reactions in the video below:

If you need some actual voting information, check out KSAT’s Vote 2024 page with everything you need to know about voting the upcoming March Primary.

