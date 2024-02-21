64º
Local doctors stress getting screened to protect yourself against heart disease

February is American Heart Month

Halee Powers, News Producer

It’s Heart Health Month and CHRISTUS Health is emphasizing the importance of getting screened to protect your heart.

There are many different heart complications including coronary artery disease, heart failure, cardiomyopathy and others. Heart disease can affect anyone.

“Prevention is always key. It is the most important part that you can do for yourself,” said Doctor Oscar Rivera, Interventional Cardiologist at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-Westover Hills.

According to the American Heart Association, in 2020, coronary heart disease (CHD) was the leading cause of death attributed to cardiovascular disease.

Doctor Rivera said these are the things you can do to help keep your heart safe:

  • Hypertension screening
    • Can start at 18-years-old
  • Cholesterol screening
    • Can start when in your 20s-30s
  • Exercise regularly
    • At least 30 minutes a day
    • At least 5 times a week

“Any kind of exercise, weightlifting, isometric exercises, walking, bicycle. As long as we do a certain degree of activity, that’s always better than nothing,” Dr. Rivera said.

  • Go to regular doctor appointments
  • Know your family history

Diabetes is a common issue that can affect your heart because it can lead to hypertension and vascular disease, which all put strains on your heart.

CHRISTUS Health System provides an array of services to help people struggling with heart disease. Patients are able to get open heart surgery, stints and other devices and therapy to help keep their heart healthy.

