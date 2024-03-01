Play, walk, bike in downtown San Antonio streets for Síclovía

Play in the streets of San Antonio during Siclovia

SAN ANTONIO – People can safely walk, bike, run and play in the streets of downtown San Antonio when Síclovía returns this spring.

The 22nd Síclovía event from the YMCA of Greater San Antonio will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on April 7, also World Health Day.

This year’s route will be on North St. Mary’s Street from Highway 281 to Brooklyn Avenue, which includes the newly repaved St. Mary’s Strip. The route will also include a portion of Augusta Street and Lexington Avenue.

The 22nd Síclovía will take place on April 7, 2024. (YMCA)

The free event means that city streets are temporarily closed so people can have vehicle-free space to exercise.

There will also be exercise classes, youth activities, food trucks and more, according to a news release.

Síclovía takes place in different areas of town and typically attracts thousands of joggers, runners, bikers, walkers and more. This spring, organizers expect Síclovía to draw more than 50,000 participants.

“As we bring this cherished event to the N. Saint Mary’s Strip, we invite the community to explore the enhancements made during the two-and-a-half years of construction,” Síclovía Director Osiris Estrada said. “With businesses fully open, offering a variety of breakfast, brunch, and lunch options, as well as other specialty shops, Síclovía is a perfect place to spend time with family and friends on a Sunday. The community can also relish the benefits of wider lanes and dedicated bike lanes for a more enjoyable experience.”

