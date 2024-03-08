15 people detained in possible human smuggling operation on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – At least 15 people were detained following a suspected human smuggling operation on the city’s west Side late Thursday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Buena Vista Street, not far from South Zarzamora Street and West Commerce Street.

Details are limited, but at least 15 people were detained and police say they were both victims and suspects. The individuals all range in age between 20 to 30-years-old.

SAPD said one person was taken by ambulance to an area hospital due to a stress-related condition. The victims have been moved to a Homeland Security Investigations facility.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT12 both online and on-air for more information.