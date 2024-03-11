Man found guilty of killing his ex-girlfriend

Aaron Lee facing up to life in prison if found guilty

SAN ANTONIO – A man was found guilty Monday of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend.

Jurors took only one hour to find Aaron Lee guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a shooting death in December 2022.

Lee was charged with shooting at Ashley Jones and Jamel Davis as they sat in Davis’ vehicle. Davis was able to drive to Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at State Highway 151 and Westover Hill. He survived his injuries, but Jones died at the hospital.

The defense said the trial was a case of self-defense, as Davis had been threatening Lee, but the jury apparently didn’t buy the claim.

The punishment phase began right after the verdict.

Lee could face a maximum punishment of life in prison.