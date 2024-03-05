90º
Man on trial for murder of his ex-girlfriend claims self-defense

Aaron Lee facing up to life in prison if found guilty

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The murder trial for a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend and injuring her boyfriend began on Tuesday.

Aaron Lee has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Lee was accused of shooting at Ashley Jones and Jamel Davis as they sat in Davis’ vehicle on Dec. 30, 2022.

After the shooting, Davis drove to Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at State Highway 151 and Westover Hill. He survived his injuries, but Jones died at the hospital.

In an opening statement, the state said that Lee was guilty and was the sole shooter responsible for Jones’ death.

The defense said this was a case of self-defense, as Davis had been threatening Lee.

“A conflict between two people and Aaron is put in a situation where he had no choice but to defend himself,” defense attorney Adam LaHood said.

Surveillance video from the hospital when Davis drove up to the hospital was shown to the jury.

Testimony is expected to continue for the next couple of days. If found guilty, Lee would face five to 99 years or life in prison.

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

