Suspect accused in West Side murder arrested, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a West Side murder two days into the new year before noon on Monday.

Aaron Lee, 38, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend last Friday.

Lee is also facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because he’s also accused of shooting a 48-year-old man in the back twice, arrest documents state.

According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday, where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.

Jones, 36, had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man, 48, told officers that he was driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when he got into an argument with people inside another vehicle.

At some point, he said, the people in the vehicle shot at his car. He fired back through the windshield of his vehicle, police said. He then drove to the neighborhood hospital, where he was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Lee’s bond is set at $300,000.

