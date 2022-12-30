Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side.

According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.

The woman, 36, had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man, 48, told officers that he was driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when he got into an argument with people inside another vehicle.

At some point, he said, the people in the vehicle shot at his car. He fired back through the windshield of his vehicle, police said. He then drove to the neighborhood hospital where he was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center for injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers said that after the victims arrived at the hospital, a woman tried to drive off in the shot-up vehicle but officers were able to stop her. That woman was not cooperating with the police.

Officers found multiple shell casings and a gun in the man’s vehicle, which had multiple bullet holes.

Officers went to the scene on San Gabriel, where they found evidence of a shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

