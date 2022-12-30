53º

Man arrested, charged with murder in connection with road-rage shooting on South Side, SAPD says

Joe Longoria was taken into custody Thursday

Cody King, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of shooting and killing another man during a road-rage incident in front of his daughter on the South Side is now in custody, according to San Antonio police.

Joe Longoria, 20, was arrested Thursday and is charged with the murder. The daughter of Ines Quiroga confirmed to KSAT that Longoria was arrested in connection with his death.

The charge stems from an incident that happened Dec. 15 in the 400 block of Lebanon Street.

Quiroga’s daughter told KSAT she and her father were running errands, but two vehicles blocked both sides of the street they were traveling on.

A heated argument broke out between Quiroga and Longoria, who were in their vehicles, and the situation escalated when Quiroga got out of his truck and confronted him.

That’s when Longoria pulled a gun and fatally shot Quiroga before leaving the scene, according to SAPD.

Quiroga died from his injuries a short time later.

US Marshal Task Force, Street Crimes Unit, SAPD East SAFFE and SAPD South SAFFE partnered in the investigation that led to Longoria’s arrest.

