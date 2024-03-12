WATCH LIVE: The Jose Ruiz injury to a child trial Day 1

Viewer discretion advised. Details in this case are expected to be tough to hear and graphic.

SAN ANTONIO – The injury to a child trial of Jose Ruiz is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ruiz is accused of the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya. The girl’s mother, Katrina Mendoza, is also charged in the case.

In Feb. 2022, Losoya was taken to a hospital with what investigators called extreme physical abuse.

The arrest affidavit stated that the girl had “visible bruises, scratches, cuts and swelling on almost every visible part of her body.”

Mendoza has since taken a plea deal in exchange for her testimony. She will be officially sentenced after Ruiz’s trial.

If found guilty Ruiz is facing a maximum punishment of up to life in prison.

This trial is taking place in the 187th District Court with presiding Judge Stephanie Boyd.

