WATCH LIVE: The Jose Ruiz injury to a child trial Day 1

Ruiz is charged with injury to a child in the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Courts, Mercedes Losoya, Jose Ruiz

Viewer discretion advised. Details in this case are expected to be tough to hear and graphic.

SAN ANTONIO – The injury to a child trial of Jose Ruiz is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ruiz is accused of the death of 5-year-old Mercedes Losoya. The girl’s mother, Katrina Mendoza, is also charged in the case.

In Feb. 2022, Losoya was taken to a hospital with what investigators called extreme physical abuse.

The arrest affidavit stated that the girl had “visible bruises, scratches, cuts and swelling on almost every visible part of her body.”

Mendoza has since taken a plea deal in exchange for her testimony. She will be officially sentenced after Ruiz’s trial.

If found guilty Ruiz is facing a maximum punishment of up to life in prison.

This trial is taking place in the 187th District Court with presiding Judge Stephanie Boyd.

KSAT 12 will livestream this trial gavel to gavel. You can watch the trial on KSAT.com, KSAT Plus and KSAT’s YouTube channel.

For a full recap of the case watch: “Open Court: The Jose Ruiz Trial” below:

About the Authors:

Erica Hernandez is an Emmy award-winning journalist with 15 years of experience in the broadcast news business. Erica has covered a wide array of stories all over Central and South Texas. She's currently the court reporter and cohost of the podcast Texas Crime Stories.

Misael started at KSAT-TV as a photojournalist in 1987.

