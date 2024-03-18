Increased resources, public safety focuses of ACS strategic plan

SAN ANTONIO – Animal Care Services officials say they’re making progress on a strategic plan to increase public safety while also improving animal care in San Antonio.

The 24-page plan outlines five focus areas that support a “holistic approach” to animal care, control and community understanding.

Recommended Videos

The department’s brief of the plan includes supplemental broad goals for each of the five focus areas. For example, two goals under supporting a safe community are personal and public safety measures; one objective is to expand ACS’ “in-the-field presence.”

Encouraging personal, public safety

In KSAT’s edition of Know My Neighborhood in Dignowity Hill, residents expressed sadness for the normalcy of stray animals roaming streets in the East Side neighborhood.

One public safety objective that ACS hopes to achieve is reducing the stray/roaming population through spay/neuter. The plan said that ACS currently supports 44,000 spay/neuter surgeries using on-site sterilization across community and city partnerships. However, ACS cites veterinarian shortages and increased care costs as difficulties.

“The most effective way to prevent more stray and roaming animals is through sterilization,” an objective in the plan said.

ACS says that to encourage public awareness of sterilization, the department must take a comprehensive approach to promoting the practice and available services.

Further, the department aims to reduce the stray/roaming dog population by 50% by 2033; sterilization rates are aimed to increase by 30%, the plan said.

An increase in resources

Of several practices the department touts as critical, the in-the-field approach is one ACS says would boost community safety.

ACS created the Community Animal Support & Assistance (CASA) team as part of its fiscal year 2023 budget.

The five-person team is “tasked with reducing violations by providing resources and education,” the plan said. CASA also assists pet owners with resolving compliance issues to prevent future violations.

ACS, according to page six of the plan, is expected to explore a program aimed at providing “enhanced support to areas with higher pet welfare need.” The increased presence would bring stronger relationships with the community and an understanding of the community’s needs, the plan said.

ACS hopes a spring survey will help the department gauge the community’s thoughts on humane pet care. The results could affect future ordinance changes, ACS said in a March 13 news release.

To read the department’s full plan, click here.