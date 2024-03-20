Crime Stoppers offers reward for tips into murder of 15-year-old

Ethan Martinez was killed in a shooting in the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard on Dec. 30, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers and San Antonio police are seeking information about the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Ethan Martinez was killed in the 6000 block of Ray Ellison Boulevard on Dec. 30.

According to Crime Stoppers, Martinez was shot in the parking lot of his apartment complex after attempting to sell vape cartridges to a group of unknown people.

Nearby video footage apparently showed people at the scene believed to be witnesses, Crime Stoppers said.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.