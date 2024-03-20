64º
Man arrested after sending nude pictures to SAPD officer posing as underage girl, records show

Affidavit: Suspect repeatedly asked for nude pictures

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: SAPD, Crime
Lemuel Sosa Hernandez is charged with online solicitation of a minor-arouse or gratify, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he sent explicit messages to an officer who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

Lemuel Sosa Hernandez is charged with online solicitation of a minor-arouse or gratify, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that in December, Hernandez messaged the officer, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl, on Mocospace.

He sent the officer nude photos and repeatedly asked for nude photos in return, police said.

Investigators determined the Mocospace account belonged to Hernandez.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in February.

He was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Tuesday.

