Local News

Man arrested for armored truck robbery bragged about money, SAPD says

Deandre Nelson, 28, charged with aggravated robbery

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Mugshot: Deandre Nelson (KSAT/BCSO)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect accused of robbing an armored truck crew at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Deandre Nelson, 28 is charged with aggravated robbery. Nelson was booked in the Bexar County Jail on Thursday with a bond set at $75,000.

The robbery happened at approximately 9:50 a.m. as the armored truck employees were making their rounds in the 1500 block of Austin Highway, near Harry Wurzbach Road.

SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz said after the truck stopped, a vehicle pulled up behind it. Two people exited the suspect vehicle and robbed the armored truck employees at gunpoint.

The robbers directed the employees to get on their knees and look face down as they stole an unknown amount of money.

“They got them by surprise,” Soliz said.

SAPD said on social media that Nelson was “already arrogantly bragging that he was going to the casino to spend a lot of money.”

Police are still investigating a second suspect.

