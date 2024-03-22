Explore the wonders of nature through art during free festival in Confluence Park

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio River Foundation will host Cochineala, a free festival that teaches people about organisms and animals through art, on Saturday.

Cochineala: A Creative Confluence Festival of Nature and Art will take place from 6-10 p.m. at Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St. on the South Side.

”Inspired by the cochineal, a scale insect that lives on prickly pear cactus and is the ancient source for vibrant red pigment, Cochineala utilizes art as a medium for exploring scientific endeavors through the creative lens of local artists and musicians,” a news release states.

The festival will include music, dancing, storytelling, poetry, screen printing and interactive activities, such as glow-in-the-dark face and body painting.

There will also be educational sessions on fungi, moths, bats, fish and “creatures of the night.”

At 9 p.m., multimedia group Urban-15 will host a one-hour, immersive performance called “Lights in Play” with dancers, drummers and a video projection.

The event is free, but reservations are encouraged. People can bring their chairs and blankets.

Parking is limited at Confluence Park, but drivers can park at the Bread of Life Christian Center, 317 W. Mitchell St. and at Concepcion Park, 500 Theo Pkwy., which is a short distance away.

