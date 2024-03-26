Strange light in the sky sparks curiosity among viewers

Viewers have been sending videos of the unusual light to KSAT Connect.

SAN ANTONIO – Videos are circulating social media showing a strange light in the sky and people are curious about what they’re seeing.

Viewers have been sending in their videos of the unusual light to KSAT Connect. Each video shows the bright light emitting a circular smoke into the air.

around 8:30 pm near 410 and Sinclair

What people are seeing is the Space X Falcon 9 Launch.

According to KSAT Meteorologist Justin Horne and Adam Caskey, the plume that viewers saw might have been a second-stage rocket burn, or the release of Starlink satellites into orbit.

That release is called the “jellyfish effect” and is visible because the setting sun illuminates it.

SpaceX said the rocket launched out of Cape Canaveral, Fla. It then circled the Earth and passed over Texas making it easy to spot.