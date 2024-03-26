Suspect charged with shooting man in the head, killing him during drug deal, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect was arrested after San Antonio police say he shot and killed a man during a drug deal-turned-robbery at Pearsall Park.

Angus Ockels-Talbott, 32, is charged with murder.

San Antonio police said he shot Juan Guerra, 20, in the head on Dec. 14 at around 9:10 p.m. at the park, located in the 5000 block of Old Pearsall Road.

Guerra was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following morning.

An arrest warrant affidavit revealed more details on what led to the shooting.

Guerra and his girlfriend went to the park so he could sell marijuana to Ockels-Talbott and another suspect, the affidavit states.

Ockels-Talbott and the suspect arrived in a Honda Odyssey, police said. Guerra and his girlfriend then got inside the van so Ockels-Talbott could pull money from an ATM.

They drove to the store and Ockels-Talbott said he couldn’t find his ATM card, and all four returned to the park, police said.

After arriving at the park, Ockels-Talbott and Guerra “exchanged words,” the affidavit states. Ockels-Talbott pulled out a gun and fired several rounds at Guerra, according to the affidavit.

Ockels-Talbott and the other suspect drove off in the van.

Guerra’s girlfriend told police she met Ockels-Talbott several times and identified him for officers, the affidavit states.

Investigators searched Ockels-Talbott’s Instagram account and phone records. Messages between Ockels-Talbott and the second suspect showed Ockels-Talbott planned to commit a robbery, the affidavit states.

GPS data also placed him at the location of the shooting, police said. The second suspect has not been identified.

A warrant for Ockels-Talbott’s arrest was issued on Monday. His bond is set at $150,000.

