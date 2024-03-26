Driver stunned with Taser weapon by deputies after trying to flee vehicle chase, crash, BCSO says

The crash occurred on Shaenfield Road near the Loop 1604 intersection in West Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was stunned with a Taser weapon after trying to flee on foot following a vehicle chase and crash overnight, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the vehicle was being chased by a BCSO gang unit when it crashed after hitting another vehicle. After the crash, deputies say, the driver of the vehicle got out and tried to run.

BCSO said the driver was chased down by deputies before being subdued with a Taser weapon. Two female passengers inside the vehicle and the driver were all taken by ambulance to an area hospital for further evaluation.

A preliminary report said the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash was evaluated by emergency crews and cleared at the scene.

Several bags of letters were found among the wreckage. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle will be charged with evading with a motor vehicle as well as mail theft.

The name and ages of the individuals involved were not disclosed.