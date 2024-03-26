Carjacking near Fair Oaks Ranch leads to chase, arrests in Atascosa County

Several people were arrested in connection with a carjacking and chase that began in north Bexar County and ended in Atascosa County.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Dodge Charger was pumping gasoline at a Quick Trip convenience store at 9110 Tarpon Drive near Fair Oaks Ranch shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, when a vehicle with two men inside pulled up.

Moments later, one of the men got out of the vehicle with a long gun and demanded the Dodge Charger from the driver.

After BCSO deputies located the Dodge Charger, the suspected carjackers led law enforcement on a chase.

As the suspects entered Atascosa County, deputies with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office and DPS troopers joined in the pursuit.

The chase ended when spike strips were deployed on Interstate 37 south of Pleasanton, disabling the vehicle and causing it to stop, officials said.

BCSO officials said four people were arrested.

As of 11 a.m., the lanes of I-37 South were still closed while investigators processed the scene for evidence.