Keep your pets safe on Easter with these tips

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Animal Care Services reminds residents to be mindful of their pets during Easter celebrations.

Easter traditions are not pet-friendly so the following simple tips help ensure a safe holiday for everyone:

Pets can enjoy the holiday without going to an Easter celebration. Get them a new toy or treat to enjoy at home.

If you’re staying home, create a safe, indoor place for your pet to relax away from the noise of the celebration. Put out plenty of fresh food, water, and toys.

Traditional Easter egg hunts are no place for pets. Instead, consider curating a special pet-friendly solo treat hunt for your pet to safely enjoy an enrichment activity.

Brightly colored eggs may be too interesting for a curious pet to pass up. Watch them around your dog or cat.

Plastic Easter grass, clear wrap and ribbons should be kept away from pets, as should baskets, which could include stuffed toys that pets can mistake for their own.

Although it may be tempting, do not give your pet food off the table. Many holiday foods like ham, chocolate, raisins, onions, and candies or gums with the artificial sweetener Xylitol can make your pets ill.

Pet parents should also keep Easter food favorites, like brisket and chicken, away from their companion animals. Mind your pets around the barbeque pit.

Giving alcohol to a pet – even a sip or two – is dangerous and could be fatal.

Common Easter plants like lilies, daffodils and crocus bulbs are very poisonous to pets. They can cause upset stomach and problems with the heart and kidneys.