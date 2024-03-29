Man arrested in robbery of Macy’s at South Park Mall, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he robbed the Macy’s at South Park Mall and threatened the security guard last month.

Christian Roque, 22, is charged with robbery, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states Roque and a woman stole several boxes of perfume from Macy’s and ran to a vehicle in the mall parking lot.

A uniformed mall security guard approached Roque and the woman at their car and told them to return the merchandise.

That’s when, police say, Roque reached into his front pocket for an object that resembled a gun. Roque told the security guard to back off or he’d shoot, the affidavit states.

The security guard backed off and Roque drove away, investigators said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, and images of the suspects were released in a Crime Stoppers bulletin.

The affidavit states police received a tip that identified Roque and the woman.

Records show Roque was booked on Wednesday and is also charged with drug possession. The woman has not been arrested as of Friday morning.