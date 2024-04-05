South Texas mayor resigns following arrest on federal drug charges

PROGRESO, Texas – The mayor of a South Texas community has resigned in connection with a federal drug trafficking investigation.

According to KRGV.com, Progreso Mayor Gerardo Alanis submitted his letter of resignation after he was released from federal custody Thursday. He faces four charges related to the distribution of cocaine.

In a letter, Alanis said his resignation is “effective immediately.”

“I would like to thank you and the city of Progreso for the opportunity to have served in this position for the past 10 years,” Alanis said in his letter.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested Alanis, 31, on March 18. He is accused of storing and packaging narcotics at a Progreso ISD middle school campus he worked at.

Alanis was arrested as part of a drug trafficking investigation that also netted the arrest of his brother — Progreso Assistant City Manager and Progreso school board Trustee Francisco Javier Alanis.

Progreso is located south of the Rio Grande Valley community of Weslaco, which borders the Mexican town of Nuevo Progreso.