San Antonio man sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for meth trafficking

DEL RIO, Texas – A San Antonio man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for trafficking methamphetamine into the U.S. from Mexico.

According to court documents, US Border Patrol agents at the Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station in October 2019 found 64.671 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in after-market compartments built into a vehicle.

Miguel Bazan, 39, who was in the vehicle, was arrested.

Bazan pleaded guilty in June 2021 to a charge of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Mendoza Garza, of San Antonio, who was in the vehicle with Bazan, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to the same charge. She was sentenced in June 2023 to 15 years in federal prison.