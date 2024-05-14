Grammy-nominated country singer Jack Ingram to kick off River Walk Live!

Jack Ingram will play at the Arneson Theatre on Thursday, May 16 along with special guest Landon Hoffman.

SAN ANTONIO – A free monthly concert series on the River Walk will open this week with music from a Texas artist.

Jack Ingram and special guest Landon Hoffman will perform at the Arneson Theatre on Thursday, May 16, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Ingram is known for tracks such as “Wherever You Are” and a cover of Hinder’s “Lips of An Angel.”

River Walk Live! is a free concert series held on the third Thursday of every month.

The concert is free, so seating will be first-come, first-served. The Arneson Theatre has a capacity of 800, so the public is encouraged to arrive early.

