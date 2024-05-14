70º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Grammy-nominated country singer Jack Ingram to kick off River Walk Live!

Concert series is held on third Thursday of every month

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Things To Do, Concerts, San Antonio, River Walk, Arneson Theatre, Downtown
Jack Ingram will play at the Arneson Theatre on Thursday, May 16 along with special guest Landon Hoffman. (David McClister Photography, LLC.)

SAN ANTONIO – A free monthly concert series on the River Walk will open this week with music from a Texas artist.

Jack Ingram and special guest Landon Hoffman will perform at the Arneson Theatre on Thursday, May 16, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Recommended Videos

Ingram is known for tracks such as “Wherever You Are” and a cover of Hinder’s “Lips of An Angel.”

River Walk Live! is a free concert series held on the third Thursday of every month.

The concert is free, so seating will be first-come, first-served. The Arneson Theatre has a capacity of 800, so the public is encouraged to arrive early.

For more information on the concert and other events in the city, click here.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Mason Hickok is a digital journalist at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, reading and watching movies.

email

Recommended Videos