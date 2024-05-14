Grammy-nominated country singer Jack Ingram to kick off River Walk Live!

SAN ANTONIO – A free monthly concert series on the River Walk will open this week with music from a Texas artist.
Jack Ingram and special guest Landon Hoffman will perform at the Arneson Theatre on Thursday, May 16, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Ingram is known for tracks such as “Wherever You Are” and a cover of Hinder’s “Lips of An Angel.”
River Walk Live! is a free concert series held on the third Thursday of every month.
The concert is free, so seating will be first-come, first-served. The Arneson Theatre has a capacity of 800, so the public is encouraged to arrive early.
For more information on the concert and other events in the city, click here.