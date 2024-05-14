Kerrville Parks and Recreation hosting community day in June

KERRVILLE, Texas – Kerrville Parks and Recreation is hosting a new event called the Kerrville-Schreiner Park (KSP) Community Day in June for residents to enjoy the outdoors.

The event on June 8 will include free nature programming, boat rentals, food trucks, and live music on the river by the Owens Brothers.

The program schedule is as follows

8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Bird Walk and Talk on the Riverfront: “The Riverside Nature Center is bringing their monthly Bird Walk and Talk to KSP. Join Master Naturalist David Drake for a stroll in the shade along the river to identify and celebrate birds.”

9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – Mountain Biking 101: “Meet Lisa Nye-Salladin with Hill Country Bicycle Works at Trailhead 1 for an introduction to the basics of mountain biking, followed by a guided trail ride designed for beginners of all ages. Bring your bike, helmet, and water! Pre-requisites: Please arrive with a safe bicycle to ride with properly working brakes and air in the tires. Mountain bikes, gravel bikes and dual-sport bikes are welcome.”

10 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Plant Swap in the Pollinator Garden: “Join Master Naturalists in the Pollinator Garden in KSP for a plant swap! Bring any plants you may be interested in trading with a friend, all while enjoying the pollinator garden.”

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Free Boat Rentals: “Kerrville Kayak and Canoe will provide free kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals on the KSP riverfront while supplies are available. Food trucks will be onsite during this time, so stop by and grab lunch or a snack.”

Noon to 2 p.m. – Live Music on the River with the Owens Brothers: “Austin-based bluegrass band, the Owens Brothers, will play live music for all to enjoy!”

Kerrville Parks and Recreation said entrance fees to the Kerrville-Schreiner Park at 2385 Bandera Highway would be waived all day for the event.

For more information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 830-257-7300, email recreation@kerrvilletx.gov or visit the Kerrville city website.